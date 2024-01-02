Critical Survey: ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) vs. ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) and ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ProPetro and ProFrac, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPetro 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProFrac 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProPetro presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.13%. Given ProPetro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProPetro is more favorable than ProFrac.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

78.5% of ProPetro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of ProPetro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of ProFrac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ProPetro and ProFrac’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPetro $1.28 billion 0.72 $2.03 million $1.02 8.22 ProFrac $1.38 billion 0.88 -$42.42 million N/A N/A

ProPetro has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProFrac.

Profitability

This table compares ProPetro and ProFrac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPetro 7.10% 15.56% 10.97% ProFrac N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ProPetro beats ProFrac on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About ProFrac

(Get Free Report)

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.