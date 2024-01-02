Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) vs. VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Free Report) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.44) -23.29 VICI Properties $2.60 billion 12.68 $1.12 billion $2.39 13.34

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 VICI Properties 0 3 9 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 57.16%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $35.08, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. Given Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Dividends

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -199.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A VICI Properties 68.69% 10.02% 5.76%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of VICI Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie invests in real estate that enriches local communities and enables long-term sustainable growth. As one of the country's leading owners, operators, and developers of quality real estate, Crombie's portfolio primarily includes grocery-anchored retail, retail-related industrial, and mixed-used residential properties in Canada's top urban and suburban markets. As at September 30, 2023, our portfolio contains 294 income-producing properties comprising approximately 18.7 million square feet, and a significant pipeline of future development projects.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties owns 92 experiential assets across a geographically diverse portfolio consisting of 54 gaming properties and 38 non-gaming experiential properties across the United States and Canada. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 125 million square feet and features approximately 60,300 hotel rooms and approximately 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are occupied by industry-leading gaming, leisure and hospitality operators under long-term, triple-net lease agreements. VICI Properties has a growing array of real estate and financing partnerships with leading non-gaming experiential operators, including Bowlero, Great Wolf Resorts, Cabot, Canyon Ranch and Chelsea Piers. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 33 acres of undeveloped and underdeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' goal is to create the highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio through a strategy of partnering with the highest quality experiential place makers and operators.

