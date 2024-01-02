CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX stock opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

