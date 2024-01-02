Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.66. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.