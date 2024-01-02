Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CMI traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.03. 120,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,341. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.25 and its 200-day moving average is $234.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

