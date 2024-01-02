Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 2,062.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $157.37.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

