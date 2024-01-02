Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $78.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.