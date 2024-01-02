Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after purchasing an additional 283,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI opened at $239.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.66. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

