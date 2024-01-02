Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after purchasing an additional 374,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.44. The company has a market cap of $127.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.