Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.65 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 75.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 262.2% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $178.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average is $157.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.55.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

