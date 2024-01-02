Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MUI opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.