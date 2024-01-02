Dakota Wealth Management Invests $3.32 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $104.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

