Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 3,999 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 347.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,382,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $5,473,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 33.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

United Rentals stock opened at $573.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $488.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.86. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.50.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.08.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

