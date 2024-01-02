Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 9,188 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 746.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 74,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 66,762 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 859.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $286.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

