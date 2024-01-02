Dakota Wealth Management Sells 161 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 78,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 487,124 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,648,000 after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.2% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $65.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.