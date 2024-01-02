Dakota Wealth Management Sells 314 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.91. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

