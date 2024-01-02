Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on DAR
Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Stock Performance
Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 817,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Darling Ingredients
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 5 best bank ETFs to buy now
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- Is Apple a growth stock or a value stock?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Amprius Technologies amps the market and enters a reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.