Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in December

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the November 30th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 817,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.31. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

