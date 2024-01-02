Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $18.55 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Decred has a total market capitalization of $292.23 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $18.55 or 0.00040682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00133839 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024814 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004090 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002170 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,753,577 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

