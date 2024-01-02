Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,400 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 109,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 668.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DKL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Performance

DKL stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 13,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,572. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $58.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 118.19% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 124.04%.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

