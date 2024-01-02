Dero (DERO) Price Hits $2.75 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Dero coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00006075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $39.03 million and $18,610.46 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,281.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00162408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.67 or 0.00571249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00049118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.14 or 0.00377959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.36 or 0.00217225 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,190,322 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

