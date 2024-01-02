Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (NYSE:DMA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE DMA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,980. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11. Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.52.
In other Destra Multi-Alternative Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $274,578.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,122,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Multi-Strategy Growth & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pinhook Capital, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund primarily invests directly, in other funds, and through derivatives such as options to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
