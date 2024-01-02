Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,055 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $402,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. 1,352,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,635,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

