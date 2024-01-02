dForce USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.09 million and $3,582.05 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,229,090 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99152548 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,792.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

