DigiByte Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, DigiByte has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $164.22 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,058.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.19 or 0.00162429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.24 or 0.00573120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00049135 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00375156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00215413 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,736,377,774 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

