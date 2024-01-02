Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,384,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,220,908 shares.The stock last traded at $62.94 and had previously closed at $64.58.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 492.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 484,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

