Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Down to $31.40

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXLGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.40, but opened at $29.89. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 13,986,752 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 81,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

