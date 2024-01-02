Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Gap Down to $121.97

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.97, but opened at $118.12. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $123.46, with a volume of 560,733 shares.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $93.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LABU. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares by 158.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3X Shares (LABU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry index. The fund provides daily 3 times exposure to the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. LABU was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

