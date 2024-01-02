DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $99,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,683. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

