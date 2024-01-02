Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Robbins Farley

Robbins Farley trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Robbins Farley’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $28,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.41. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.