Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 52,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 276,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on D. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

