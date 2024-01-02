Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Shares Gap Up to $14.50

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.50, but opened at $14.90. Douglas Emmett shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 142,530 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 2.7 %

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $448,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.