DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Gap Up to $7.95

Shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.95, but opened at $8.13. DRDGOLD shares last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 97,030 shares trading hands.

DRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

DRDGOLD Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 3,530.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in DRDGOLD by 16.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth $102,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

