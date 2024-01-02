Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Buys 1,066 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 378,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 140,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 87,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 21,244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PDN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 24,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,350. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $32.65.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

