Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 1.6% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FNDX stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.06. The stock had a trading volume of 300,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,888. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.