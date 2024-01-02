Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases 215 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of VUG traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.00. 750,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

