Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a PE ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

