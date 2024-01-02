e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by WD Rutherford LLC

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after buying an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.13. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $153.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.45, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.86.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $179,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,650,846.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,014,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,839 shares of company stock worth $7,738,865 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.