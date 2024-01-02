Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 1,933 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.9% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $17,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,520 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,168,000 after buying an additional 1,585,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.59. 772,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,784. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

