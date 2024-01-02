Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 904 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises 2.3% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.7% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.35. 132,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,338. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.81 and a 200-day moving average of $274.40. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $233.18 and a 1-year high of $316.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

