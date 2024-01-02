Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 953 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.85. 917,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $64.92.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

