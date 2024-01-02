Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 110 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $191.98. The company had a trading volume of 318,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,624. The stock has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day moving average of $170.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

