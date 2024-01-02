Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 3,050 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management cut its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,851 shares of company stock valued at $10,825,858. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $57.23. 1,663,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

