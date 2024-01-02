Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 330 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 2.7% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 11.5% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 60.7% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 563,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $153,910,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.90.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $297.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,520. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.79 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

