easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Acquires £50,700 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 10,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 507 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($64,561.31).

easyJet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 500.40 ($6.37) on Tuesday. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 326.30 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.42). The stock has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,166.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 444.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 445.35.

easyJet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,162.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EZJ. Barclays boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 415 ($5.28) to GBX 450 ($5.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.45) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.37) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 530 ($6.75).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

