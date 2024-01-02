Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.84.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edison International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after purchasing an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after acquiring an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

