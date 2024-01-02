Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $21,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.92. The company had a trading volume of 162,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

