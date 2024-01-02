Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
