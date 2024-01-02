Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Empire State Realty OP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

