Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,386 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.