Energi (NRG) Trading 5.5% Lower This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $193,811.19 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00029512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005497 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,661,839 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.