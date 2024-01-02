Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 133,300 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 198,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Ensysce Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ENSC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 401.40% and a negative return on equity of 6,580.48%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ensysce Biosciences will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.